Dry weather sticks around for a short while longer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We remain high and dry, for the most part, through Thursday. Rain chances slowly move back in this weekend.
Keep an eye out for isolated sprinkles this evening. Most spots remain dry, but areas south of US 20 may get a quick few raindrops. These sprinkles dry up by sunset. Overnight, the weather is partly cloudy and dry again. We may see some patchy fog develop by sunrise, but any fog burns off quickly. Lows overnight drop to the upper 50s.
Thursday is much like Wednesday and Tuesday: mostly sunny, with highs in the low 80s. A light southwest breeze may be the only difference you'll see.
Starting Friday, clouds and eventually showers and storms creep back in. This won't affect Friday's temperatures, as they stay in the low 80s. Most of Friday remains dry, but the evening or later could see a quick shower or storm.
Most of the weekend's rain comes Friday night through Saturday evening. It won't be a washout, but on-and-off rain and storms are likely through Saturday. After a brief break Saturday night, Sunday could see these spotty showers return.
Monday may repeat this pattern one more time, then dry weather resumes next Tuesday. The weekend and Monday cool to the 70s under the clouds. We return to the low 80s from there.