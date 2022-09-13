 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry weather settles in after a rainy stretch

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a soggy start to the week, dry and sunny weather settles back in with some warmer temperatures ahead.

tonight 2.png

With the rain that fell on both Sunday and Monday, Rockford has picked up over 5 inches of rain totaling at 5.28". Thankfully, dry conditions will settle in for the rest of the week. 

As cloud cover will decrease through the morning, sunshine will take over today with afternoon highs reaching the middle 70's. An area of high pressure will anchor itself over the Midwest as sunshine and dry conditions will take us through the rest of the week, even into the start of the weekend. 

next 3 days.png

Come Thursday, temperatures will reach into the lower 80's as warmer weather slowly returns. Low chances for rain creep back late Saturday for a chance for some showers early into Sunday morning. 

Showers are expected to be light and will not last all day. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details as we get closer to the weekend. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you