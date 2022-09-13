Dry weather settles in after a rainy stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a soggy start to the week, dry and sunny weather settles back in with some warmer temperatures ahead.
With the rain that fell on both Sunday and Monday, Rockford has picked up over 5 inches of rain totaling at 5.28". Thankfully, dry conditions will settle in for the rest of the week.
As cloud cover will decrease through the morning, sunshine will take over today with afternoon highs reaching the middle 70's. An area of high pressure will anchor itself over the Midwest as sunshine and dry conditions will take us through the rest of the week, even into the start of the weekend.
Come Thursday, temperatures will reach into the lower 80's as warmer weather slowly returns. Low chances for rain creep back late Saturday for a chance for some showers early into Sunday morning.
Showers are expected to be light and will not last all day. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details as we get closer to the weekend.