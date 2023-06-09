Dry weather remains before weekend rain moves in

While sunshine dominates today, cloud cover and chances for rain move in for the weekend bringing some much needed rain.
Friday morning is off to a brisk start with some locations dropping into the middle 40's. You might need a light jacket heading out the door. Temperatures will bounce back into the afternoon.
Sunshine takes over today as we may still some haziness overhead, but today does bring some improvements with the thickest smoke moving out.
Dry conditions are expected for today as afternoon highs break into the lower 80's. It'll be a great day to head out to City Market this afternoon, just grab the sunglasses and sunscreen!
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as we fall into the middle 50's. Saturday morning will start out sunny as cloud cover moves in throughout the day. This will be able of a low-pressure system arriving bringing a chance for rain.
Most of the day stays dry with chances for rain increasing after sunset and overnight. Most of the rain looks to move through early Sunday morning. Showers will taper off by the later afternoon.
Thanks to this system moving through, temperatures will also take a hit. Most of the area will stay in the 60's for the end of the weekend.