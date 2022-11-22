Dry travel weather stays in place, then holiday showers are likely

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We avoid rain and snow during the busy travel times this year, but showers may dampen holiday plans a little.
High pressure keeps conditions quiet through Thursday morning. This is perfect timing for anyone hitting the road or taking to the sky ahead of Thanksgiving.
Look for clear weather through Wednesday night. Temperatures jump back to the 50s for Wednesday afternoon.
A few chances for rain develop as the holiday weekend gets underway. The first moves in on Thanksgiving, but not until later in the day. The holiday starts out cloudy, dry, and cool with temperatures in the 30s. We warm into the middle to upper 40s later in the day.
Scattered light rain showers develop during the middle of the afternoon. Thankfully, the rain stays light enough that roads may be just a little wet. The scattered drizzly rain dries up by late Thanksgiving evening. You may encounter some rain while driving home from the holiday meal, but thankfully it won't slow you down much.
Friday goes back to sunny and dry weather. Temperatures stay in the middle 40s.
Saturday brings the second chance for rain this week. For now, the showers look to be later in the day, or later on Saturday night. This may have some impacts on Stroll on State, if the showers come in early enough. Stay tuned throughout the week as we fine tune the timing of the rain in the forecast.
Sunday and beyond look dry and cool as we get closer to December.