Dry start to the week before showers work their way into the forecast

The week ahead sees very similar conditions as a mild and quiet pattern settles into the area.
Sunday daytime highs get into the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine. As the day goes on a few high wispy clouds may work their way back into the sky. Sunday night drops into the mid to upper 20s.
Monday is a copy paste type of day, similar to Sunday Monday's high sits in the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies and breezy northwesterly winds. Skies remain clear overnight, and temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 20s.
This warmer pattern is typical to what we see in March not mid-February! Usually, we see daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 30s and overnight lows in the mid to upper teens!
Clouds and rainy weather return to the forecast by Tuesday. Despite the cloudy skies, temperatures stay in the mid to upper 40s for the day. Tuesday starts dry but by the afternoon and evening hours spotty showers are possible. Southerly winds start to pick up towards the afternoon and evening hours as well.
The Stateline dries out for some of Wednesday, but more widespread rain returns by the late afternoon hours to the overnight hours and into Thursday. Initially we start as rain as temperatures for Wednesday could hit the low 50s. However, we could see a snowy mix into Thursday morning. Stay tuned for updates on any snow accumulation.
We briefly see more February like temperatures, in the low to mid 20s for the end of the week before we return to mild spring like temperatures for the start the weekend.