Dry conditions take over for most of this week

Mostly cloudy skies and quiet weather moves in for Monday as this week brings a few temperatures swings and sunshine.
Heading out the door this morning, the weather has dried out, but temperatures may feel chilly. Some have dropped into the upper 40's, you might need a light jacket as you leave for the day.
Mostly cloudy skies will take over today as temperatures still climb near average. Afternoon highs will rise into the lower 70's. Winds will also stay calm today. Dry conditions remain thanks a large area of high pressure.
Cloud cover will begin to exit overnight as we still drop into the upper 40's. Sunshine will dominate tomorrow with temperatures taking a leap near 80° for our Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH for a light breeze into the afternoon.
A cold front will sweep through later into the day on Tuesday leading to a drop in temperatures through the middle of the week. Overnight lows will fall into the low to middle 40's.
By Wednesday, forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 60's as sunshine still dominates. The middle 70's return on Thursday before another system with a cold front moves through bringing us active weather and slightly cooler temperatures.
There is still some disagreement with when the front will sweep through, however it will bring showers to the area with a few thunderstorms. Most of the rain looks to arrive on Friday.
Stay tuned for more details as we move through the rest of the week.