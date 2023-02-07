Dry conditions remain until late Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a warmer start this morning, unseasonably warm temperatures stick around before rain and snow showers return.
Tuesday morning is off to a warmer start, comparing temperatures from Monday morning. Many locations will stay within the middle to upper 30's before afternoon highs will climb into the lower 40's.
Cloud cover will begin to exit during the afternoon with mostly clear skies are expected into overnight hours. Temperatures will also fall into the lower 20's for a cooler night.
Wednesday will see cloud cover return as the weather stays dry until the late evening. A low-pressure system will bring us soaking showers overnight into early Thursday morning bringing soaking showers for the morning commute.
As the system moves through, temperatures will begin to drop leading to a rain and snow mix into the afternoon. The wintry mix will exit into the evening.
The back end of the system may swing through early Friday bringing light snow showers before we completely dry off into the rest of the day and even the weekend.
Saturday will feature lots of sunshine as it makes its return and temperatures will also be on the rise. The 40's will be back on Sunday and the extended forecast brings in a few 50's as well.