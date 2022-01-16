Dry but cold temperatures continue for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry and cold conditions will continue throughout the Stateline for the foreseeable future.
Sunny Sunday:
Most of the Stateline woke up this morning with temperatures in the single digits with wind chills at or just below zero. The morning hours will remain clear and cold as increasing clouds come back in for the afternoon and evening hours.
High temperatures will be a bit warmer than yesterday and will remain in the mid 20s across the Stateline. As clouds return during the afternoon, there is a slight chance for some overnight snow showers. Accumulations should remain under an inch.
Beginning the work week:
Temperatures continue to warm into the beginning of next week. Monday, Martin Luther King Day, will see the temperatures will be close to the 30-degree mark! Skies will remain partly cloudy, but it will not be a gloomy day. A breeze throughout the day will likely make temps feel closer to 20 for the most part.
The upper 30s look like they will return areawide on Tuesday, however skies will remain cloudy as a clipper system remains to the north. A cold front will cause the temperatures to drop sharply late Tuesday night into Wednesday.
Mid-week:
Temperatures won't drop much Tuesday night, but a cold front moves through early Wednesday morning, which will start another cold snap for the latter half of the week.