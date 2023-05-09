Dry and warm weather takes over

Patchy fog and brisk temperatures kick off our Tuesday as dry and warmer weather settles in.
Heading out the door this morning, you may notice patchy fog developing across the area. Take caution during the morning commute. This fog will dissipate later into the morning as the sun rises.
Sunshine will be noticed early with a few clouds mixing in throughout the day. Thanks to a large area of high pressure, dry conditions settle in for the next few days.
You may notice a few clouds mixing in today as temperatures warm into the lower 70's. Winds will remain relatively calm, even later tonight. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 40's for another brisk night.
With sunshine to dominate tomorrow, afternoon highs will leap into the upper 70's, potentially breaking into the lower 80's.
The low 80's are expected into Thursday as clod cover moves in later in the day ahead of a chance for rain. Low chances move in Thursday night with a better chance for rain expected into Friday.
Friday will remain warm, climbing into the upper 70's, as the afternoon brings a chance for a few thunderstorms to develop.
The weekend still features chances for showers and thunderstorms but the whole weekend is not likely be a wash out. Slightly lower chances are expected for Mother's Day on Sunday.
Stay tuned for more details as they become clearer closer to the weekend.