Dry and sunny weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) —High pressure takes over leading to dry and sunny weather settling in for a majority of this week.
Dry & sunny:
Early this morning, areas of patchy fog have developed in some areas but will dissipate as the sun continues to rise.
Areas of high pressure will take over with dry and sunny weather expected for today. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70's with dew points staying within the lower 60's.
Sunshine will take over today and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50's overnight as we may see patchy fog redevelop early into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as afternoon highs will reach the middle 80's. Dew points will stay within the 60's.
A cold front will move through helping up drop back into the upper 70's for Thursday as dew points also fall 50's late Thursday.
Very comfortable weather will move in for Friday as we stay within the upper 70's.
Weekend:
The weekend will stay dry with sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's setting up for a gorgeous weather.
Taking a sneak peak into next week, we may see a few chances for rain as we will still stay within the upper 70's.