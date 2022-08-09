 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Tuesday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE
SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 13.7 feet early
Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dry and sunny weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) —High pressure takes over leading to dry and sunny weather settling in for a majority of this week.

Dry & sunny:

Early this morning, areas of patchy fog have developed in some areas but will dissipate as the sun continues to rise.

Areas of high pressure will take over with dry and sunny weather expected for today. Temperatures will only climb into the upper 70's with dew points staying within the lower 60's. 

Sunshine will take over today and for the rest of the week. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50's overnight as we may see patchy fog redevelop early into Wednesday morning. 

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as afternoon highs will reach the middle 80's. Dew points will stay within the 60's. 

A cold front will move through helping up drop back into the upper 70's for Thursday as dew points also fall 50's late Thursday. 

Very comfortable weather will move in for Friday as we stay within the upper 70's. 

Weekend:

The weekend will stay dry with sunshine. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's setting up for a gorgeous weather. 

Taking a sneak peak into next week, we may see a few chances for rain as we will still stay within the upper 70's. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

