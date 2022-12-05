Dry and quiet start to the week leads to a more active pattern ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline remains quiet for the first half of the week before a more unsettled pattern moves in with multiple chances of precipitation later in the week.
Good morning, as we start a new week we see mostly cloudy skies as a low-pressure system sits over the Great Lakes. Temperatures are sitting in the mid to upper 20s.
Today and tomorrow are quite similar, temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the daytime and overnight dropping into the upper 20s. Both days see cloudy skies and a slight chance for some isolated drizzle into the afternoon hours. However, most of the area remains dry.
The focus then shifts to the end of the week as the weather pattern shifts to a more active one.
Midweek remains dry and quiet with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies. By Thursday afternoon to overnight widespread rain/snow move in. Timing and amounts are still uncertain at this point in time as it is still three days out.
The active pattern continues into the weekend as there could be a chance for another system to impact Sunday into next Monday