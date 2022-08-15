 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Monday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Sunday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dry and cooler weather kicks off the new week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday is off to a dry and quiet start as most of this week will stay below average. 

Monday is off to a quiet and cooler start. Temperatures have dropped into the upper 50's. There have been some reports of patchy dense fog into northwest Illinois but most of the area seeing clear conditions. 

Mostly cloudy skies are expected for our Monday as conditions stay dry. A majority of this week will stay dry with chances for rain holding off until late Friday.

Sunshine will return into Tuesday as temperatures will hover near 80°. Our average temperature this time of year is 82°, putting us a few degrees below each day. 

Part of the Pecatonica River in Winnebago county is still under a Flood Warning but is set to expire into Tuesday afternoon with the river expected to fall below the flood stage of 12 feet.

With most of this week will stay dry, a rainy pattern may join us into the weekend. Most of Friday will start with dry with mostly cloudy skies. Showers may join us late into Friday evening. 

Both Saturday and Sunday feature a chance for rain with showers moving through by the afternoon on Saturday. Showers will hang around through the overnight hours with some moving out into Sunday. Rain may build back in Sunday afternoon.

We may see some activity linger early into Monday. These details will become clearer as we get closer to the end of the week. 

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

