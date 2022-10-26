Dry and cool weather is back for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a soggy Tuesday, dry and sunny conditions will remain with lots of sunshine until temperatures climb into the weekend.
Early this morning, showers have been slowly exiting. You might notice a few clouds that were left behind but even the cloud cover will clear as conditions will become sunny into the afternoon.
It will feel like fall today with temperatures only climbing into the middle 50's. There will be a light breeze as well with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour.
Mostly clear skies are expected into tonight as temperatures take a bit of a tumble. We'll drop into the middle 30's for a chilly night.
Sunshine will be back for the rest of the week as afternoon highs will reach the upper 50's for Thursday. By Friday, the 60's will be back in the forecast as will settle in for the entire weekend.
Low chances for rain return into Sunday and Monday but both days are trending to stay dry.
Taking an early peek at the Halloween forecast for next Monday, dry but partly sunny skies are expected as temperatures will just barely hit the lower 60's. Halloween is looking to be a perfect fall-like day.