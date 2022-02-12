Dry and cold Sunday makes for a quiet start of the week!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Another quiet Sunday leads to a quiet beginning of the work week before turning more active during the second half of the week.
Sunday morning to evening:
Brace yourself for yet another chilly start! Temperatures start out in the single digits today with a breezy northwest wind making temperatures feel like they are in the single digits below zero! Temperatures struggle make it out of the teens tomorrow with the high reaching the mid-teens.
We did see a few flurries to start the day however they have moved out of the Stateline allowing for the clouds to move out of the region. We remain cloudy for most of the day however we could see a few stray rays of sun peeking out of the clouds!
Tonight, into tomorrow:
It's a good thing Valentine's Day is tomorrow, as the weather will be perfect for cuddling with someone you love. Temperatures continue to drop into the overnight hours into the single digits and the westerly wind becomes light and variable however it still makes for a chilly night with wind chills in the single digits below zero!
There is a slight chance that we could see some flurries in the early morning hours of Monday as a weak clipper system makes its way into the Stateline during the early morning.
This system exits the Stateline relatively fast allowing for clear skies by the afternoon hours! Temperatures warm slightly into the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures tumble back into the teens for Monday night with partly cloudy skies.
Warming up:
Dry weather is expected into Tuesday and Wednesday morning with warming expected daily. Tuesday temperatures rise into the low 40s with partly sunny skies.
Tuesday night turns cloudy, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Wednesday temperatures warm into the mid 40s!
A more powerful clipper system is expected to move into the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This system is still a few days away, so specifics are not certain however, we could see some heavy rain, freezing rain and even snow for the duration of the event.
Stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week
Looking ahead:
It looks like we close out the week with colder temperatures and dry conditions! Daytime temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s for the end of the week with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures stay in the teens with cloudy skies.