Dry and calm conditions lead to a more active work week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry and slightly below seasonable conditions are in store for us through at least Tuesday morning. We turn active with multiple chances for heavy rain for the mid-week.
Dry and cool:
Our weather is being influenced by a high-pressure system, keeping the sky clear with only a few fair-weather clouds building in. Dew points across the area are dry and temperatures are in the low to mid 60’s across the state which is still nice but a little bit chilly for this time of year.
Temperatures will start to drop into the upper 30’s to low 40’s for the night tonight with those fair-weather clouds sticking around. It will be a chilly and crisp night so you might want to cover any cold sensitive plants you might have already planted to keep them warm tonight.
We kick off the start of the work week with similar conditions: dry, cool and partly cloudy. Monday skies see a bit more clouds as our next weather system starts to move east, temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s. Clouds continue to build in throughout the day and into the evening as well, temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 40’s for the night
Turning active:
Our next weather system impacts the Stateline during the late evening hours of Tuesday. The high-pressure system still impacts us, giving us cloudy skies and keeping us dry. Temperatures will remain cooler in the low to mid 60’s for the daytime.
The first wave of rain arrives late Tuesday to early Wednesday morning. These showers are expected to be moderate to heavy in nature as a lot of moisture builds in. Within these heavier showers a rumble or two of thunder is expected.
We see a break in the action from Wednesday morning to early afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 60’s to low 70’s for the day. As the day goes on the chance for some stronger thunderstorms increase. This is still a few days away and conditions could change so stick with us as we continue to update the forecast.
Thursday turns cooler, breezier and mostly cloudy. A few showers could occur but otherwise we stay dry and gloomy with temperatures in the low to mid 60’s.
Seasonable conditions return:
By the end of the week, we shift gears back into warmer and more seasonable conditions. Friday temperatures warm back into the 70’s, Saturday and Sunday we have the chance for temperatures to get into the upper 70’s to low 80’s across the Stateline. There could be some afternoon showers or thunderstorms during the weekend, but we remain dry throughout these days.