Drizzly weather won't dampen the holiday too much

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light rain showers arrive as Thanksgiving gets underway, but thankfully the impacts are minimal. Rain may threaten later in the holiday weekend.
Showers hold off until late Thursday morning. The weather leading up to the start of Thanksgiving remains cool and in the 30s, with clouds building in.
Light to drizzly rain showers slide through mainly after 10 am Thursday. These showers are spotty, so the showers won't be steady and there is some dry time. The spotty rain lasts into the afternoon, then dries out by the evening. Temperatures may still sneak up to 50 degrees for a high.
Friday gets back to sunshine, with highs in the middle 40s.
The one change to the forecast, for today at least, is that rain chances may hold off until late Saturday evening or Saturday night. We keep a slight chance for rain in the afternoon for now but Stroll on State may stay dry through the fireworks.
Most of the soggy weather looks to happen between Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The rest of the weekend remains dry from there.
Soggy weather may return by the middle of next week, with the weather staying mild until Wednesday.