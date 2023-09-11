Drizzle moves out, yet cooler weather remains

The cloudy, gloomy, and (much-needed) rainy weather moves out by Tuesday, but the cool temperatures will stick around through at least midweek. When we do warm back up, don't look for the summer temperatures felt this past weekend.
Any drizzly weather is gone by the early overnight hours. The drizzle is replaced by patchy fog. Watch out for limited visibility at times through sunrise. After sunrise, any fog should dissipate quickly.
The rest of Tuesday is partly cloudy with a slight chance for spotty showers and storms late in the evening. Otherwise, temperatures stay in the upper 60s for another day.
The sky turns sunny by Wednesday, yet temperatures won't rebound yet. Highs stay in the middle 60s for another day in a row.
For Thursday and beyond, the weather warms back up into the 70s under sunny weather. A few clouds may build on Saturday, then a slight chance for rain is possible Sunday. Beyond that, get ready for a lot of dry and average weather moving forward.