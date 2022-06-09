 Skip to main content
Driverless car crashes into residence as Rockford burglary suspect attempts to flee on foot

ROCKFORD -- On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Rockford Police detectives noticed a suspect from recent burglaries in 1200 block of North Crest Drive.

The suspect, Tyrone Carter, was witnessed walking from a residence and entering his vehicle. 

Detectives then followed the vehicle as it drove into a cul-de-sac on North Crest Drive and Carter proceeded to jump out of the vehicle to run while it was still in motion. 

The vehicle continued forward driverless and crashed into a residence and garage on North Crest Drive.

Numerous Rockford Police personnel, including a K-9 and K-9 Officer, pursued Carter on foot.

Eventually Carter was located by the K-9 hiding in the bushes behind a residence on Rowntree Lane and taken into custody.

Tyrone Carter was take to a local hospital and threatened for non-life-threatening injuries sustained by the Rockford Police K-9. 

Cartner is now in the County Jail.

After the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case, the following charges were issued:

Tyrone Carter, 37, Rockford

  • Residential Burglary (3 counts)
  • Aggravated Fleeing to Elude
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Obstructing Identification
  • Various Traffic Offenses
  • Outstanding Warrants

