Driverless car crashes into home as Rockford burglary suspect jumps out

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, June 8 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Rockford Police detectives noticed a suspect from recent burglaries in 1200 block of North Crest Drive.
The suspect, Tyrone Carter, was witnessed walking from a residence and entering his vehicle.
Detectives then followed the vehicle as it drove into a cul-de-sac on North Crest Drive and Carter proceeded to jump out of the vehicle to run while it was still in motion.
The vehicle continued forward driverless and crashed into a residence and garage on North Crest Drive.
Numerous Rockford Police personnel, including a K-9 and K-9 Officer, pursued Carter on foot.
Eventually Carter was located by the K-9 hiding in the bushes behind a residence on Rowntree Lane and taken into custody.
Tyrone Carter was take to a local hospital and threatened for non-life-threatening injuries sustained by the Rockford Police K-9.
Cartner is now in the County Jail.
After the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the facts of the case, the following charges were issued:
Tyrone Carter, 37, Rockford
- Residential Burglary (3 counts)
- Aggravated Fleeing to Elude
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Obstructing Identification
- Various Traffic Offenses
- Outstanding Warrants