Driver arrested after fatal DUI crash in Sycamore

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois and Lake County Indiana. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 3 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Where a snowpack exists, the strong winds may cause period of low visibility and drifting in the morning before temperature rise well above freezing by the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&