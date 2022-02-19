Driver arrested after fatal DUI crash in Sycamore

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities say they have arrested the driver in a fatal DUI crash in Sycamore last week.
DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies say they arrested Chynna Daugherty, 33 of Genoa, at OSF St. Anthony's Medical Center in Rockford.
She was released from the hospital after being treated for injuries sustained in the crash that killed 49-year-old Christopher Henning and 46-year-old Amanda Henning early in the morning on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Daugherty was charged with DUI while the crash was under investigation, but the DeKalb County State's Attorney has approved two counts of Aggravated DUI Causing Death, a Class 2 felony, as well as two counts of Reckless Homicide, a Class 3 felony.
Daugherty was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where she was released with a court date after posting bond.