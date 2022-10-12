Drier and colder weather take over for a long stretch

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One or two more rounds of rain are likely over the next 24 hours. After that, it's all about sunshine and colder weather staying steady.
The next round of showers slides through between 6 and 8 pm. The rain remains light, yet steady. Breezy winds gusting up to 30 mph from the west are likely with the rain. Quieter weather settles back in overnight as the sky clears.
Colder weather drops in tonight too. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s overnight. Thanks to breezy winds, we shouldn't see frost tonight.
Thursday is mainly sunny and breezy, yet noticeably cooler. Highs drop to the low 50s. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph. There is a slight chance for spotty afternoon rain showers, though most spots stay dry.
We stick with this kind of weather for the rest of the week. Friday through Sunday stay in the low to mid 50s with sunshine during the day, then the 30s at night. We likely see frost Saturday and Sunday nights.
Next week turns even colder. Highs on Monday may fall to the middle 40s, with the middle 20s at night. A rebound to the 50s looks likely by the end of next week.