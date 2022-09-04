Dreary conditions wrap up tomorrow as we start a shortened work week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The holiday weekend thus far has been a cloudy one to say the least. Sunny and warmer conditions are in the forecast for the week ahead.
Gloomy Sunday:
After a slow-moving cold front gave us a soggy Saturday, we see a cloudy and cool Sunday due to the same frontal passage. A low-pressure system is sitting to the south of us allowing for the cold front to remain stationary over our area.
Because of this, we have seen a cloudy, drizzly, and breezy day. Clouds have kept us cool for most of the day. Temperatures struggled to warm into the 70's today and are going to remain in the mid to upper 60's for the rest of the evening before settling in the low 60's for the overnight hours.
The forecast improves drastically for Labor Day and the week ahead.
Mix of clouds and sun:
Clouds remain pesky and could linger into the morning hours of Monday however, by the afternoon skies turn sunny with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's. Skies remain partly sunny into Tuesday and we could see some showers and rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 70's.
Mid-week:
The mid-week remains quiet and uneventful. Temperatures start to rise, and skies remain sunny. For both Wednesday and Thursday high temperatures warm into the upper 70's to low 80's. Overnight temperatures for both days sit in the low to mid 60's.
Looking ahead:
A cold front moves into the area next weekend bringing showers and thunderstorms into the weekend primarily on Saturday. A cooler fall like air mass returns for early next week.