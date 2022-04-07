Dreary and cold end to an active work week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Dreary conditions continue into the day today. Be prepared for more hit or miss showers and eventually some snow before the weekend arrives.
Dreary Thursday:
Skies remain cloudy and temperatures remain chilly to start the day today. We are seeing upper 30s across the Stateline. Breezy conditions continue into today, not as strong as they were yesterday however they will still be noticeable at times. West winds gust up to around 30 mph until Thursday night. This is down from the 40-50 mph wind gusts seen Wednesday afternoon.
Very similar to how our week started, cold and rainy weather is upon us and will be sticking around until the weekend. High temperatures only get to the low 40s across the Stateline. You are going to want that umbrella handy going into lunchtime as a period of steady showers arrives and stick into the early evening, so get ready for a wet end to the day.
Chilly Friday:
Temperatures tumble back into the 30s for tonight allowing for any precipitation to fall as snow. Hit or miss showers are expected to continue overnight before transitioning to a snowier morning.
Similar to last week, minor accumulations are possible, but likely only stick to the grassy surfaces. We'll see less than 1" for accumulation. The weather may briefly turn to a rain/snow mix as temperatures warm back into the low 40s giving us a chilly end to the work week.
Back to spring:
Warmer and sunnier weather is expected this weekend! Saturday starts out a little bit cloudy and remains a little cool but may warm up to around 50 degrees.
Sunday jumps up to around 60 degrees with bright sunny weather. We stay in the 60s for the first half of next week but have to deal with a little extra spring weather on top of that.
Warmer weather and scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to start the beginning of the work week next week, strong to severe storms are low for now just be aware that there is a chance for some thunder into the next week!