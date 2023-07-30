Dominic Iasparro, longtime Rockford police detective, dies

ROCKFORD — Dominic Iasparro, a retired investigative officer who served with both the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, has died, the City of Rockford announced Sunday.
Iasparro served with the Rockford Police Department for 35 years, beginning in 1971, serving in various roles from patrol officer to deputy chief and a brief period of a few months as the department's interim chief from 2005 to 2006.
In a Facebook post, officials from the City of Rockford expressed sorrow over Iasparro's passing.
Iasparro left RPD in 2006 to become Chief of Detectives at the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office. He would serve in that role, the same position his father held, until his retirement from law enforcement in 2014.
In an interview with 13 WREX in 2014, Iasparro said that engaging with the people should be all officers' top priority.
"The officer has to be able to deal with all types of people every single day to make them feel comfortable, to address what their needs are and to obtain information that they have," Iasparro said. "The police can't do their work without the eyes and ears of the public."
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd said Iasparro was a role model for so many.
"The work that he has done speaks for him a great leader within the Rockford Police Department and he took a lot of people underneath his belt and showed them the ropes," Chief Redd said. "The law enforcement community is saddened to hear of his passing, definitely a great man that will be missed,"
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara released the following statement of condolence after Iasparro's passing:
"Since becoming Mayor, I cannot recall a swearing-in ceremony of new officers or a retirement celebration that Dominic missed. He was revered by new and seasoned officers, as well as our community. My prayers are with the entire Iasparro family."
At this time, no details of any memorial services dedicated to Dominic Iasparro have been announced. Iasparro was 74 years old.