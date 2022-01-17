 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Domestic battery charges against RPD officer dropped

  • Updated
  • 0
rpd.jpg

Domestic battery charges against RPD officer dropped

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Court records show domestic battery charges filed last summer against a Rockford police officer have been dropped.

Rockford officer Sisomphou T. Singmouangthong was charged with one count of domestic battery involving bodily harm last September. The incident allegedly happened in July, court records showed.

The officer pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court appearance in September. 

Court records show the charges were dropped last Friday, Jan. 14. 

It is unknown if the officer is still on administrative leave. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you