Dog and owner reunited by Facebook post after 5 years

JANESVILLE -- The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin successfully reunited a dog owner with his dog that was stolen many years ago.
Barney, the owner of dog Ginger, was heartbroken to find her gone five years ago.
Throughout the years, Barney and his family proceeded to adopt other dogs and even welcome another child as they looked for Ginger.
Recently, the Beloit Police Department created a Facebook post about a stray female dog in hopes of reuniting her with her owner after she was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin (HSSW).
Seeing the Facebook post, Barney called HSSW thinking he recognized the picture of the stray dog as Ginger.
When Barney arrived to the facility, HSSW says. "As soon as they saw each other, there was no doubt. The excitement on the family's faces, as well as Ginger's, when they were finally reunited was beyond memorable."
HSSW is happy to report that Ginger is back with her original family.