Dofflemyer's impressive round kicks off Rockford golf tournament

ROCKFORD — Area golfers met in Rockford on Friday at Ingersoll Golf Course to kick-off the Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Golf tournament.
Men and Women of all ages are competing in the weekend long competition held at courses throughout the Rockford area.
Aldeen Cup winner Robert Dofflemyer picked up right where he left off nearly setting a course record shooting a 62 setting himself in the lead after the conclusion of the round at nine under par.
On the women's side, sisters Eva and Ella Greenberg are competing against each other this weekend.
Both were in different groups on Friday.
Here is a look at the leaderboard for both the Men's and Women's after Friday's first round:
Men's:
5th: Tie between Ken Lee and TJ Baker (-1)
4th: Cody Rhymer (-2)
3rd: Dallas Traser (-4)
2nd: Jake Guse (-6)
1st: Robert Dofflemyer (-9)
Women's:
5th: Kyra Simon (+9)
4th: Ella Greenberg (+4)
3rd: Eva Greenberg (+1)
T-1st: Tie between Kayla Sayyalinh and Gabby Hammond (E)
Round Two picks up at Sandy Hollow Golf Course on Saturday.