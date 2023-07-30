Dofflemyer, Sayyalinh take home City Classic trophies after Overtime hole

ROCKFORD — After a thrilling three days of golf in Rockford for the Men's and Women's City Classic, the Men's Championship came down to overtime between two golfers.
Robert Dofflemyer had a fantastic weekend out on the links.
Nearly setting a course record on Friday at Ingersoll and leading after Round Two at Sandy Hollow, he looked to dominate Aldeen the same way and take home the trophy.
But Rockford Lutheran's Jake Guse wouldn't make it easy for him.
It all started on the 18th hole when Guse trailed Dofflemyer by one shot.
Guse was stuck behind some trees but went up and over to set himself up for par.
Dofflemyer went on to bogey the hole sending this one to a playoff.
Right back to the 18th tee box where Dofflemyer would land a perfect pitch shot that landed about a foot from the cup.
Guse knocked down the par putt that added a little bit of pressure to Dofflemyer to sink his birdie putt.
But Dofflemyer was locked in all weekend and knocked down the easy putt with ease, giving him his third Men's City Championship in a wild finish in a tight final round.
He acknowledged the strong performance from Guse that got them to the Overtime hole.
"Somehow managed to force a playoff hole," he said.
"It's not something you want to say in the final round leading by five but it was nerve-wracking, he was playing super well, didn't make a mistake all day which puts more pressure on when you have a lead, but luckily I was able to hit a good pitch shot on the playoff hole to close it out."
Robert and his wife now have three City Classic trophies each.
On the Women's side, Kayla Sayyalinh continued her dominance as well after shooting -1 on Saturday taking the lead into Sunday and eventually walking away with the Women's trophy shooting 216 on the weekend.
Eva Greenberg would finish in second, in a tight race for second through fifth.
She shot a 229 on the weekend.
Gabby Hammond and Ella Greenberg were only one shot apart for third and fourth shooting 232 and 233 respectively.
Kyra Simon rounded out the top five not far behind shooting 235 on the weekend.