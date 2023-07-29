Dofflemyer, Sayyalinh lead going into final round of MWGC Tournament

ROCKFORD — Day two of the Greater Rockford Men's and Women's Golf Tournament brought cooler temperatures than just one day earlier.
But the competition was just as hot as the middle day of the tournament featured some slim leads at the top.
After Robert Dofflemyer nearly set a course record on Friday at Ingersoll, he looked to keep it rolling on Saturday at Sandy Hollow.
He would finish with a 67, still leading the way sitting at four under on the day.
Cody Rhymer sat in fourth entering the day, but an eagle and two birdies on the back nine set him up for second on the day, one stroke behind Dofflemyer.
Boylan grad TJ Baker looked to stay in the mix at the top after finishing round one tied for fifth.
Baker birdied on 18 to finish the round and after ending his first day in a tie, his second day would result in much of the same as there is currently a four way tie for fourth place (Justin Sick, Baker, Matt LaMarca and Kyle Rhymer)
The girls tee'd off bright and early on Saturday.
Kayla Sayyalinh was able to break Friday Night's tie for first shooting -1 for the lead.
She led Eva Greenberg by seven strokes as Eva finished +6 in second.
Kyra Simon and Gabby Hammond are tied for third after finishing +8.
Ella Greenberg rounds out the top five after finishing +11.
For a look at the full highlights and leaderboards after the second round, click the video below.
The final round picks up Sunday at Aldeen Golf Club.