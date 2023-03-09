Doctors urge people to take precautions when shoveling snow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While people are busy shoveling during a snowstorm, hospitals are busy preparing for what that shoveling can do to people. The wet, heavy snow coming down Thursday night is particularly troubling.
"Unfortunately when there is a heavy snow out there, people in the emergency room usually are getting themselves prepared for the downfall, which is all kinds of physical injuries, and unfortunately cardiovascular problems too," said UW Health cardiologist Dr. Aga Silbert.
Everyone wants to get done shoveling as quickly as possible, but doctors urge people to take breaks and give the heart rate time to slow down before putting too much stress on it, especially in the cold weather.
"When it's cold outside, the vessels are constricting or narrowing and increasing the blood pressure," Dr. Silbert explains. "Increasing the demand for the heart, at the same time, lowering the amount of blood the heart receives. You are pushing your heart very, very hard. At the same time, you're not supplementing it with enough oxygen. So it's sort of like a perfect storm."
This type of snowstorm can be extra dangerous, with the heavy snow making it a challenge to move. Doctors say people who aren't used to that sort of physical activity need to think twice before going out to shovel.
"It all depends on your level of physical fitness," Dr. Silber said. "My first recommendation is start preparing for a snowstorm in the summer."
And if you're body's telling you not to do it, try to find someone to help.