...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Dixon's Petunia Festival begins Friday

Dixon petunias

DIXON (WREX) — Dixon's Petunia Festival enters its 59th year, and plans to bring thousands of people to the city's riverfront over a five day span. The 4th of July festival starts Friday and runs through the 4th of July, with a carnival running all five days, and live music running Friday through Monday.

The music headliners include Too Much Molly (Friday), The Trippin' Billies (Saturday), Michael Ray (Sunday) and Everclear (Monday). Everclear is set to take the stage after Monday's fireworks show.

"Obviously the entertainment is good," Dixon Mayor Glen Hughes said. "The kids love the carnivals. Families love to get together and have something to do besides sit around the house and watch TV."

For some, getting out to do something fun is the big draw of the festival.

"For me, definitely the family part," said Petunia Festival Queen Teyla Wendt. "I'm the oldest of six kids and so just spending time with my siblings and my mom and my dad, and just celebrating Petunia Fest and 4th of July with them."

"I'm probably looking forward to the carnival the most," said Jonathan Harrison, the Petunia Festival King. "I always love that. It's also great for teenagers and adults. They have stuff for all ages."

There's also a parade stepping off Sunday at 1 p.m. For more information, head to the Petunia Festival Website.

