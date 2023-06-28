Dixon's Harrington welcomed home after Gold medal win

DIXON — It was a welcome home party that Dixon Basketball's Darius Harrington never expected.
"I was like are you serious at first but then it went on and I kind of liked it," he said.
"Everyone was there that supported me and I'm so glad I have these supporters supporting me."
Darius, along with Sterling Basketball's Nico Bataglia, helped with Team USA the Gold medal at the United World Games in Austria last weekend.
"We all got to know each other in the first three hours," he said.
"We were super talkative, they are pretty nice guys, they can hoop too."
Harrington's squad, PHD Hoops, took home first beating out sixteen teams from 29 different countries.
"Competition was up there I would say, competition was pretty good," he said,
"It was not what I was expecting but it was better than I thought it would be."
His passport's been stamped three times now to play hoops overseas, the difference in courts gives him a chance to work on different aspects of his game.
"The courts were much smaller," he said.
"It definitely made it easier to work on midrange than my three ball."
Three countries and a gold medal later, creating lifelong memories one trip at a time.
"I got to meet a bunch of new people see a bunch of new landmarks, eat a bunch of new food like just see different ways people live," he said.
"Things like that made that the best trip I've ever been on."