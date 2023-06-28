Dixon's Darius Harrington welcomed home after gold medal win

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Dixon's Harrington welcomed home after gold medal win

DIXON — It was a welcome home party that Dixon Basketball's Darius Harrington never expected.

"I was like are you serious at first but then it went on and I kind of liked it," he said.

"Everyone was there that supported me and I'm so glad I have these supporters supporting me."

Darius, along with Sterling Basketball's Nico Bataglia, helped with Team USA the Gold medal at the United World Games in Austria last weekend.

"We all got to know each other in the first three hours," he said.

"We were super talkative, they are pretty nice guys, they can hoop too."

Harrington's squad, PHD Hoops, took home first beating out sixteen teams from 29 different countries.

"Competition was up there I would say, competition was pretty good," he said,

"It was not what I was expecting but it was better than I thought it would be."

His passport's been stamped three times now to play hoops overseas, the difference in courts gives him a chance to work on different aspects of his game.

"The courts were much smaller," he said.

"It definitely made it easier to work on midrange than my three ball."

Three countries and a gold medal later, creating lifelong memories one trip at a time.

"I got to meet a bunch of new people see a bunch of new landmarks, eat a bunch of new food like just see different ways people live," he said.

"Things like that made that the best trip I've ever been on." 

