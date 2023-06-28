Dixon's Darius Harrington welcomed home after gold medal win

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT... The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide for Thursday June 29th. Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional alert. Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity. Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take more breaks during outdoor activity. Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at www.airnow.gov. Media contact...217 558 1536.