Dixon school shooter pleads guilty to two felony charges

DIXON (WREX) — The Dixon man accused of opening fire at his high school graduation practice has plead guilty to felony charges.
Matthew Milby, accused of shooting at Dixon High School's 2018 graduation practice, pleaded guilty to two felony aggravated discharge of a weapon charges Thursday.
According to court documents obtained by 13 News, Milby has plead guilty to charges of attempted aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school to Lee County Judge John Redington.
As part of the plea deal, the remaining two charges of attempted murder, two charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee, and a charge of aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school were all dropped.
On May 16, 2018, Milby was hurt in an exchange of gunfire with School Resource Officer Mark Dallas, who is credited with saving the nearly 200 students in the gym that morning.
In March 2019, Milby was deemed unfit to stand trial in a Lee County court. Six months later, Milby was declared fit for trial after mental health treatment.
In January 2020, Milby was once again ruled unfit to stand in a jury trial. Judge Redington granted prosecutors' requests that Milby stay in state custody in May 2021.
Milby is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 4.