Dixon School Board to discuss honoring Mark Dallas

DIXON (WREX) — The Dixon School Board meets Wednesday night, with one of the agenda items centered around honoring Mark Dallas, the former School Resource Officer who prevented a 2018 school shooting. Former Dixon police officer Brad Sibley brought forth this item on the agenda, saying Dallas deserves to have his name preserved at Dixon High School.
"He was the right person in the right place at the absolute right time," Sibley said. "In law enforcement, everyone wants to think you're going to do the right thing when you're called upon to do it. Fortunately most of us are never put in that position where you have to demonstrate it."
Dallas was named the International Association Chiefs of Police Officer of the Year in 2018 for his actions to stop Matthew Milby from carrying out a school shooting. Dallas was also an honorary captain for the Chicago Bears in September of that year. But getting his name on either the foyer outside of the gym or the street in front of the high school would help make sure the community always remembers what he did.
"Everything that happened with Mark that day, he would tell you he's just doing what he's supposed to," Sibley said. "I like to think I would have done what he did but you just never know. He's been there, done that. Most of us can't say that, fortunately."
The renaming request is an information item for Wednesday night's school board meeting. We'll continue to follow this story as it progresses.