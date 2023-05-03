Dixon Groundbreaking event looks to bring more to the area

Dixon City officials broke ground Wednesday on the new hotel that will be built right off of Interstate 88.
Hotel developer Al Hill, a longtime Dixon resident, partnered with Dixon Super 8 owners Magan Patel and Nitin Patel to develop a Hilton Tru on Bloody Gulch Road.
It will be four stories high with 82 rooms. The 40,000-square-foot hotel will have 14 full-time employees, eight part-time employees and 96 parking spaces.
“This is the front doorstep of Dixon, a welcome mat that we get to roll out as people come off of Interstate 88 and get their first impression of what this community is all about,” Tom Demmer, the executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association said.
Newly sworn in mayor Glen Hughes said that there is a lot of sales tax dollars, along with motel tax that will help boost the economy and provides additional locations for visitors or locals to stay.
"Dixon has been getting significantly more aggressive, and more of a location spot for tourism, not only in the Northern Illinois area, but as a destination location for people. So having this option available, not only does it benefit the community, it benefits the economy and strengthens the options that Dixon can have." Hughes continues to say.
Construction for the hotel begins next month and the owners hope to have it open and ready for business next summer.