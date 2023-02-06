Dixon girls beat RC as regular season winds down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school girls basketball regular season is into its final week, with the playoffs set to begin Saturday. Dixon is building some momentum late in the season, as the Duchesses beat Rockford Christian, 49-33. Dixon carried a 16 point lead after three quarters, but Rockford Christian fought back to make it interesting.
A three-pointer from Courtney Park, and an old-fashioned three-point play from Avery Demo cut the deficit to ten early in the fourth quarter. But Dixon got some key buckets late from Harvest Day and Katie Drew to help seal up the victory.