Dixon getting grant to improve Lowell Parkway Trail and Meadows

DIXON (WREX) — The Dixon Park District receives money from the state to make improvements to a popular park.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has given the city $185,600 in grant money for upgrades to the Lowell Parkway Trail and Meadows.
The city says the upgrades, which will begin in May, include enhancements for safety, accessibility, and enjoyment of what Lowell Park has to offer.
Some of the upgrades that the Dixon Park District plans include:
- An observation deck with a telescopic viewer along the Rock River in the Meadows
- Wi-Fi in the Meadows
- Blue Light emergency phone stations in the Meadows
- Improved lighting at the trailhead parking lots
- Improved signage throughout the Meadows marking the trails
- Several education platforms throughout the Meadows
- Bike repair stations at the trailheads
- Repair work on some of the trails that have suffered erosion over the past few years because of heavy rainfall
The Dixon Park District says their budget includes the $50,000 necessary for the grant, which comes from the state's Recreational Trails Program, supported by funding from the Federal Highway Administration program.
Work on the improvements to the Lowell Parkway Trail and Meadows is expected to be complete by April 2024.