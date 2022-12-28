Dixon Cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl Pregame Show

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&