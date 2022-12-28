Dixon Cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl Pregame Show

DIXON (WREX) — Eleven members of the Dixon High School cheerleading team will be taking part in a pregame performance Monday, Jan. 2, at the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.
The 11 are: Senior varsity captains Bree Covell and Grace Gates; juniors Madi Helfacre and Uriel Santos; sophomores Kylie McCarver Cecchetti, Ashlyn Neville and Lexi Reed; and freshmen Vanessa Reglin, Evelin DeLeon, Jordyn Brandenburg and Tianna McGuire.
They will join cheerleaders, dancers and mascots chosen at other UCA events across the country to represent Varsity Spirit during the pregame ceremony.
Covell and Gates have already taken part in another UCA event this year marching in the Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor parade.
"I think it's an amazing opportunity for us to go and cheer at a football game because it shows that we've gone through a lot," Gates said.
Freshman Vanessa Reglin says, they're excited but have had a lot of preparation for the college bowl game.
"We've had a lot of long practices recently and a lot of preparation and were just really excited to go," Senior, Vanessa Reglin said.
The Citrus Bowl will feature Louisiana State University vs. Purdue in a Noon kickoff and will be broadcast by ABC.