Dixon Cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl Pregame Show

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level
fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is
inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady
below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall
below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Boathouses threatened along the river in
Machesney Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to hold steady near 8.5 feet
until further notice.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Dixon Cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl Pregame Show

  • 0
Dixon Cheerleaders to perform at Citrus Bowl Pregame Show

DIXON (WREX) — Eleven members of the Dixon High School cheerleading team will be taking part in a pregame performance Monday, Jan. 2, at the VRBO Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

The 11 are: Senior varsity captains Bree Covell and Grace Gates; juniors Madi Helfacre and Uriel Santos; sophomores Kylie McCarver Cecchetti, Ashlyn Neville and Lexi Reed; and freshmen Vanessa Reglin, Evelin DeLeon, Jordyn Brandenburg and Tianna McGuire.

They will join cheerleaders, dancers and mascots chosen at other UCA events across the country to represent Varsity Spirit during the pregame ceremony.

Covell and Gates have already taken part in another UCA event this year marching in the Dec. 7 Pearl Harbor parade.

"I think it's an amazing opportunity for us to go and cheer at a football game because it shows that we've gone through a lot," Gates said.

Freshman Vanessa Reglin says, they're excited but have had a lot of preparation for the college bowl game.

"We've had a lot of long practices recently and a lot of preparation and were just really excited to go," Senior, Vanessa Reglin said.

The Citrus Bowl will feature Louisiana State University vs. Purdue in a Noon kickoff and will be broadcast by ABC.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

Recommended for you