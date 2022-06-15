 Skip to main content
Distracted driving results in significant damage to car, boat trailer

Person holding iPhone while driving

EAST DUBUQUE -- On June 14 at approximately 3:09 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries.

The incident happened on North Menominee Road approximately a quarter of a mile north of West Erner Lane in East Dubuque.

When officers arrived, they learned that 29-year-old East Dubuque resident Logan Doe was driving a Kia car north on North Menominee Road.

24-year-old Dubuque, Iowa resident Shannon Duggan was driving a pickup truck south on North Menominee Road while pulling a large boat trailer. 

It was determined that Noe had been distracted while driving by using a cell phone and had crossed over into the southbound lane of North Menominee Road. 

The driver's side of the car sideswiped the boat trailer causing significant damage to each. 

Duggan was transported to a medical center for treatment of injuries.

Noe was issued two charges: 

  1. Improper Use Electronic Communication Device
  2. Improper Lane Usage

