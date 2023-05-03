Distracted Driving Enforcement Program results

The Illinois State Police announced the results of the Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Stephenson and Whiteside County during March.
This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Enforcement Results:
Violations/Enforcement Activity:
- Hand-held phone/device citations -- 6
- Texting while driving citations -- 1
- Other types of distracted driving citations -- 0
- Total distracted driving citations -- 7
- total distracted driving written warnings -- 0
- Total citations -- 28
- Total written warnings -- 6
The extra enforcement patrols were made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.