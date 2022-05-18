Discovery Center to offer free summer admission to military families

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Discovery Center Museum announced its participation today in Blue Star Museums, a collaboration of over 2,000 museums across the nation to offer free admission to America's active duty military personnel and their families over the summer.
The first free day will be Saturday, May 21, or Armed Forces Day, and the 2022 program will end on Monday, September 5, 2022, or Labor Day.
During this time period, active military personnel and up to five family members will be able to visit the Discovery Center for free.
The Blue Star Museum program is available for those currently serving in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and NOAA-Commissioned Corps.
Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card (CAC), DD Form 1173 ID card (dependent ID), or a DD Form 1173-1 ID card for entrance.
Blue Star Museums across the nation include fine art, science, history, children's museums, zoos, aquariums, gardens, and more. A full list can be found online.
“Discovery Center is proud to be a part of this outstanding collaboration to provide opportunities for military families to spend quality time together and create special memories,” explains Discovery Center Marketing Director Ann Marie Walker.