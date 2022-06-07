 Skip to main content
Discovery Center Museum announces Family Fun Day summer calendar

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Discovery Center Museum has announced that it will host nine different Family Fun Day events between June 17 and August 12.

Family Fridays events aim to be both fun and educational by taking a specific subject matter and exploring it through various activities, demonstrations, projects, and performances.

All event activities included with general admission, which is $10 for adults and $10 for children.

Admission is free to museum members and all children ages one and younger. 

Advance online tickets are recommended and walk-ins are welcome. 

The schedule of events is as follows: 

Discovery Center EIEIO Event

Friday, June 17 – EIEIO

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Here a moo, there a moo, everywhere a moo moo. Meet some live animal friends as you explore the sights, sounds, and feel of barnyard life. Create an animal hat, construct a corn husk doll, play barnyard bingo, try your hand at critter crafts and enjoy some furry and feathered babies during this barnyard bonanza of fun!

Discovery Center Pixel Playground Event

Friday, June 24 - Pixel Playground

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Angry Birds, Pokémon, Minecraft, and more! Use everyday materials to examine the science, math, and engineering that form the scaffolds of your favorite games. Catapults, pinball, tetris blocks, pixel drawing, Pokémon scavenger hunt and more will make for a great gaming adventure! Come in your favorite game attire and catch all the fun.

Discovery Center Kaboom Event

Friday, July 1 – Kaboom

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Strut your stars and stripes as science and art join hands for this patriotic celebration. Witness explosions, send stomp rockets soaring, construct light and sound creations, and create a red, white, and blue masterpiece.

Discovery Center Superheroes Unite Event

Friday, July 8 - Superheroes Unite

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Put on your cape and tune up your spidey senses for this day of “super” fun! Ignite your super powers for incredible feats and amazing heroics. Outwit evil, capture crooks, explore x-ray vision, dodge dangers, and more. Come in costume…your super identity is safe with us!

Discovery Center Jim Gill Event

Friday, July 15 - Jim Gill

Show times: 10:00am and 1:00pm

Sing, dance, and sneeze along during a lively performance by this nationally known singer/ musician and his accordion playing friend! 

Discovery Center Fairy Tales Event

Friday, July 22 - Fairy Tale Friday

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Grab your tiara, polish your shield and rev up your imagination. Come in costume as your favorite princess, knight, villain or mythical creature. Design a castle, invent ogre ears, and construct a royal crest. Build a house for the three little pigs, climb a beanstalk, and make Humpty Dumpty fall. Check out some fairy tales found in the night sky in a special planetarium show!

Discovery Center Winter in July Event

Friday, July 29 - Winter in July

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Come in out of the heat for some frosty fun! Chill out with dry ice experiments, participate in bone-chilling liquid nitrogen shows, challenge yourself against the treachery of brain-freeze, create cool art, and more!

Discovery Center Splatter Art Event

Friday, August 5 - Splatter Art

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

What fun you’ll have with drips and drops on this day where art takes center stage! Create masterpieces in unusual ways using fly swatters, paperclips, magnets, shaving cream and more!

Discovery Center Construct & Create Event

Friday, August 12 - Construct and Create

10:00 am to 3:00 pm

We’ve got the materials…you bring the imagination. Choose from cardboard, recycled materials, Lego blocks, Imagination Playground blocks to create and construct.