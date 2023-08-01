Discovery Center hosts 'Countdown to Kindergarten' to prepare incoming students

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kindergarten is a big step in a child’s life. Discovery Center Museum, in partnership with Alignment Rockford and Community Foundation of Northern Illinois, is hosting a free event for preschoolers and incoming kindergartners (ages 3-6) and their families on Friday, August 11.
Countdown to Kindergarten is an informative, interactive opportunity for children to take part in activities similar to what they will do in Kindergarten. It will offer a variety of resources to help both students and families prepare for the school year. The event will take place at Discovery Center Museum (711 N. Main Street, Rockford) from 4:30–7 p.m.
At Countdown to Kindergarten, future Kindergartners can hop on a real school bus, enjoy story time, create art, practice sorting, cutting and lacing, and more. Families can also enjoy playing at Discovery Center at no cost and connecting with local community partners providing resources to area families. The first 400 families will receive a free book. To register for the event, go to DiscoveryCenterMuseum.org or call 815-963-6769.