Discovery Center celebrates Earth Day the 'Dairy Way' Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum celebrated Earth Day in a unique way Saturday.
The Discovery Center Museum in Rockford celebrated "Earth Day the Dairy Way" Saturday, teaching kids about how important milk and dairy products are in our society.
Farmers and officials from the Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau came out to give kids a hands-on experience and learn about farming and how doing so sustainably can help the environment and take care of the planet.
Bruce Quast, Exhibits Director at the Discovery Center Museum, says who better to teach the kids about farming than the ones who do it every day.
"It's really important for kids to learn where their food comes from. Our exhibits will help them understand that," Quast says. "Farmers are really connected with the Earth and they work with the Earth every day."
Some of the activities kids got to do Saturday include meeting a real calf, making butter and creating a garden in a glove. Of course with all that food around, the kids got to sample some cottage cheese.
The Ag-Zibit gallery at the Discovery Center gave families a look into the lives of farmers and what they have to do every day and learning about how to use the machinery that is crucial for their business.
Brent Mueller, a fifth-generation farmer, says reusing and recycling on a farm is important for trying to protect the environment.
"We are the original up-recyclers in the environmental system," Mueller says. "The manure that comes out of the cows, we use that to feed our plants, we recycle our water four times."
Kids also got in on some dairy-themed trivia and won prizes through a dairy-themed Plinko board game.