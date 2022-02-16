Discovery Center celebrates Black History Month by honoring the achievements of local and historical African Americans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum is celebrating Black History Month by recognizing the achievements of African Americans, including in the Stateline.
The Discovery Center Museum is hosting the month-long Black Achievers event where kids can go on a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, learning more about famous Black scientists and innovators and their contributions to our society.
Some of the figures kids can learn about are George Washington Carver in the Ag-Zibit gallery, while making art based on the work of Rockford-native Virgil Abloh.
Once the kids complete the scavenger hunt, finding signs throughout the museum, kids can turn in their cards to claim their prize.
Over the next few days, the museum will be holding Black Achiever Celebrations, where local professionals will be giving kids an opportunity to do some hands-on activities.
Ann Marie Walker, Marketing Director at the Discovery Center, says that the events will allow kids to see some of the things they do every day.
"Lots of great volunteers from the community coming in so that kids of color can see people who look like them who are doing interesting things, having these interesting careers right here in the Rockford region," Walker says.
On Friday, Feb. 18, Rockford Police Officer Patrice Turner, a ROCK House Officer, will be doing fingerprinting activities.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Photographer Tamir Bell will give photography lessons, while local engineers from the National Society of Black Engineers will give some hands-on activities for the kids to do.
Information on how to sign up for the events can be found on the Discovery Center's website. The Discovery Center is located at 711 N. Main St.