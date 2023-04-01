Disaster Proclamation announced for Boone County after Friday storms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a Disaster Proclamation for Boone County after severe thunderstorms caused significant damage Friday night.
The Proclamation applies to five counties across the state, where severe thunderstorms brought damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, bringing significant damage to several communities.
In Boone County, the roof of the historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapsed, causing the death of one person and 40 others to be injured, several of them critically.
Damage in downtown Belvidere is extensive, with N. State St. expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Whether the damage in Belvidere was caused by a tornado or damaging straight-line winds has not yet been determined.
The National Weather Service in Chicago says a separate tornado touched down near Caledonia and moved across northern parts of Boone County.
State Rep. Dave Vella released a tweet Saturday afternoon announcing the proclamation made by Gov. Pritzker. In that statement, Vella says, "this hopefully will help bring some relief to the devastation from last night."
DISTRICT UPDATE --Governor Pritzker has just announced a Disaster Proclamation for all of Boone County. This hopefully will help bring some relief to the devastation from last night.My office is always available to help when it is needed. pic.twitter.com/TupyyOx5jT— State Representative Dave Vella (@StateRepVella) April 1, 2023
The Disaster Proclamation also applies to Crawford, DuPage, Marion, and Sangamon Counties in Illinois.
In Crawford County, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency says three people were killed after a house collapsed south of the community of Robinson. The Governor's Office also says the Robinson Airport experienced a total loss with extensive damage to all buildings.
Severe damage caused by tornadoes were also confirmed in the communities of Sherman, Riverton, and Dawson in Sangamon County.
The Governor's Disaster Proclamation allows resources helping with disaster response and recovery to more freely flow to the affected areas.