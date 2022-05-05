DIGGING DEEPER: Do Pritzker's new laws actually help solve the teacher shortage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On April 27th, Governor JB Pritzker signed several new laws aimed at addressing the teacher shortage.
The flagship bill slashes the renewal fee for teachers with lapsed licenses to get back in the classroom.
Previously, it would cost $500 to get reinstated, but as pen went to paper, the price got slashed to $50.
When it came to the recent volley of bills, Pritzker said the following about how his office was addressing the teacher shortage.
"This is something that we are overcoming and I am very proud of the work that's been done. Pritzker said. "We are in a better place today and on a trajectory really to overcome this shortage of the 2100 that are remaining."
That 2100 figure is the number of teachers Pritzker says still need to be hired in and specifically what these laws hope to address, but exactly how effective are they?
First, it's important to ask exactly how many teachers allowed their licenses to lapse in the last few years.
However, the Illinois State Board of Education says they don't have that answer.
13 Investigates sent a FOIA to the ISBE asking how many licenses lapsed in 2019, 2020 and 2021. They responded:
"Please note ISBE only has current license status data, we do not track historical license status data, therefore we can only provide the current number of lapsed licenses which is 39,828. Additionally, please note this data includes licenses dating back to 1963."
We asked Winnebago/Boone County Superintendent Scott Bloomquist if targeting teachers with lapsed licenses would be a long term solution.
He believes this could bring some teachers in the short term, but does little to get new, young professionals in classrooms.
"There's been legislative decisions and bills that have been signed this year that I think are going to be some stop-gaps to at least get somebody in a classroom to work with students," Bloomquist said.
"But the decisions that are taking place right now truly aren't doing a whole lot that I believe are adding new people into the pipeline to become full time teachers."
RPS 205 Chief of Human Resource Officer Matt Zediker agrees and says this will likely bring back recently retired teachers to come back for a year or two, but not the mid-career teachers who decided to find a different career.
"I don't know how big of an impact that will be, but I would say that's (recently retired teachers) the group that we would see the biggest movement, not exactly teachers in the middle of their career leaving and coming back," Zediker said.
Zediker went on to say he appreciates the push by lawmakers to address the shortage, and that a continued focus with more laws could collectively make a larger difference.
"It's small, but if we can continue to keep our focus on the issues then I think as you pull the collective bills together, now we're looking at a systematic change," Zediker said.
Meanwhile, Bloomquist says the foundation of attracting new, young, and impassioned teachers won't come by signing a single bill, but by investing in classrooms and teachers because he believes the best recruiters in education are the ones working with students each and every day.
"The greatest recruiters for education are the educators that are surrounding our students so that's where we continue to need to have a focus of that cultural piece of it," Bloomquist said.
"The vast majority of the laws signed by Pritzker on April 27 address the substitute teacher shortage. We break down if Bloomquist and Zediker believe those laws will have a bigger impact."