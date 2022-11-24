Despite a few morning showers, most of the holiday stays dry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a few showers expected to pass through this morning, most of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Happy Thanksgiving!! This morning is off to a quiet start early on with a few clouds overhead. More cloud cover will move in ahead of this morning's chance for rain. A few light and scattered showers will move through after 8 a.m. Some may only see a drizzle.
These showers will be off and on as they will follow us into the early afternoon. Conditions will begin to dry out as we get closer to the late afternoon. Cloud cover will remain through dinner until it begins to clear leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 50's as mild temperatures are also on the menu for your Thanksgiving forecast.
Sunshine will be back by Friday and into Saturday morning, but showers will quickly return late Saturday night.
Speaking of Saturday, your Stroll on State forecast is looking good with lots of sunshine expected and temperatures back into the middle 50's. Showers will likely hold off until the overnight hours with widespread rain expected.
As temperatures will drop near freezing, we may see a rain and snow mix early into Sunday morning. The rest of your weekend will stay dry with the 40's returning.