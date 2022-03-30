Deputy hurt, suspect arrested after head-on crash in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WKOW) — A deputy from the Rock County Sheriff's Office was hurt after they were hit by another vehicle in a head-on crash.
It all started when police in Janesville were investigating suspicious activity Tuesday night. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Seales of Janesville, drove off. Police chased Seales for a bit, but stopped as he was going northbound on Highway 26 near Highway 14.
A Rock County deputy at Hwy. 26 and McCormick Drive saw Seales' vehicle go around their squad and continue going northbound on Hwy. 26 in the southbound lanes.
The Sheriff's Office says the deputy tried to stop Seales, but Seales kept going in the wrong direction of traffic.
Eventually, authorities say Seales turned and began driving south in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26. The deputy activated their emergency lights to warn traffic behind them and that's when authorities say Seales' vehicle hit the squad car head-on.
The Sheriff's Office says Seales ran off, but was later arrested. A nixle from Janesville Police states a second man, 35-year-old Jesse Schultz, was also arrested.
The deputy was taken to the hospital, where they were treated and released.
The Wisconsin State Patrol will be investigating the crash. The Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Janesville Police Department are both expected to refer charges against Seales.